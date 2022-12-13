CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 100,000 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 100,000 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,000.00 ($45,945.95).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CountPlus alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 24,906 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,936.08 ($11,443.30).

On Thursday, September 15th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$23,700.00 ($16,013.51).

CountPlus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27.

CountPlus Increases Dividend

CountPlus Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.