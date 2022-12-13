CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 100,000 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,000.00 ($45,945.95).
Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 24,906 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,936.08 ($11,443.30).
- On Thursday, September 15th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$23,700.00 ($16,013.51).
CountPlus Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27.
CountPlus Increases Dividend
CountPlus Company Profile
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
