CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 100,000 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,000.00 ($45,945.95).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 24,906 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,936.08 ($11,443.30).

On Thursday, September 15th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$23,700.00 ($16,013.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

