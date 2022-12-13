Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,749. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

