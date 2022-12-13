Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.9% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

