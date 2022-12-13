Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.52. 34,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,866. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

