Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,832,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

