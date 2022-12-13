Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $3.98 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 2.4% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. 3,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

