Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $3.50 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. 3M makes up approximately 2.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,743.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in 3M by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.48. 8,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

