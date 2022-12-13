Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. 6,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

