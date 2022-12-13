Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New $177,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. 6,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.