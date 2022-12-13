Coston McIsaac & Partners Invests $2.69 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 216,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 56,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,356. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,583 shares of company stock worth $13,078,624 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

