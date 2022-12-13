Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.23. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,741. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.