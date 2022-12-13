Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

Shares of COST opened at $495.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

