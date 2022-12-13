Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $456,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 124.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $1,991,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,458.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

NASDAQ COST opened at $487.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.42 and its 200-day moving average is $501.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.