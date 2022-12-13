Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$2.60 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.61.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.11. 1,546,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,875. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.93 and a 52-week high of C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.14.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

