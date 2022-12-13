Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 2,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $305.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CJREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

