Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

