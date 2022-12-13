Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

See Also

