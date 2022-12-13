Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) vs. CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Financial Analysis

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 40.29% 43.58% 19.13% CNX Resources -29.81% 9.68% 3.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $5.72 billion 4.71 $1.66 billion $9.84 7.55 CNX Resources $756.79 million 3.86 -$498.64 million ($3.85) -4.21

This table compares Continental Resources and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Continental Resources and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 2 9 3 0 2.07 CNX Resources 1 3 0 0 1.75

Continental Resources currently has a consensus target price of $72.82, indicating a potential downside of 1.95%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.95%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Summary

Continental Resources beats CNX Resources on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 526,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and approximately 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,006,000 net acres in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 282,000 net CBM acres in Central Appalachia, as well as 1,733,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

