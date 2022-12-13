Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Continental Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. 194,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.