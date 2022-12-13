ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNOBP traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

