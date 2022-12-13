Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Down 86.5% in November

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

CFXTF remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

