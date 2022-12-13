Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.07. 54,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

