Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $51.13 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $51,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.94. 4,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average of $201.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

