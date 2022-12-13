Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $33.89 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $33,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $242.75. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $271.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nordson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

