Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Paychex worth $143,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

