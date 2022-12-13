Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 224,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

