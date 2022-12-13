Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,363 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $82,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,975,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. 82,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

