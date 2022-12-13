Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $12.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

