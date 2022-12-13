Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $12.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.
About Concordia Financial Group
