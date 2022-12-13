Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.61

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 4823550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

