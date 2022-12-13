Comparing NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -44.84% -23.58% -21.37% NetEase 22.99% 20.59% 13.08%

Volatility and Risk

CS Disco has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $114.34 million 3.74 -$24.34 million ($1.05) -6.90 NetEase $13.75 billion 3.30 $2.73 billion $5.01 13.84

This table compares CS Disco and NetEase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CS Disco and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 7 6 0 2.46 NetEase 0 1 5 0 2.83

CS Disco presently has a consensus price target of $22.31, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.78%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than NetEase.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetEase beats CS Disco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing and provides learning diagnosis through artificial intelligence technology at schools; and Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands and manufacturers to access advanced optical character recognition capabilities and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

