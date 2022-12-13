Comparing Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Life Financial and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67

Profitability

Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus price target of $68.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.75%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Corebridge Financial.

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 13.67% 13.30% 1.11% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Corebridge Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $28.47 billion 0.96 $3.49 billion $4.26 10.92 Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Corebridge Financial.

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sun Life Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Corebridge Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing and independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

