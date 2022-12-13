Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. 25,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

