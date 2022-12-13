Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

CGNX stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. 781,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,852. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 183.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 249.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

