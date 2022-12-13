Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.67. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 4,275,805 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,881,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 385,091 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

