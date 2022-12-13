CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, an increase of 354.6% from the November 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CLPHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 110,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. CLP has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

