Clover Finance Price Hits $0.0620 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and $214,843.30 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

