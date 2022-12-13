Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GLO stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,157. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.52.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
