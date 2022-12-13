ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CTR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. 24,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,988. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

