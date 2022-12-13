ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $62,376.00 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,376.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,809,964 shares in the company, valued at $51,131,483. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $245,528.91.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $774,982.95.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,066. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.