Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %
Clean Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 121,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Clean Energy Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Technologies (CETY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.