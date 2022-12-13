Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

Clean Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 121,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

