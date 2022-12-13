Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

CLNE opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,699,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 960,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

