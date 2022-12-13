City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of CDEVY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 2,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Get City Developments alerts:

About City Developments

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.