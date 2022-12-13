Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

