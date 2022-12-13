Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $291,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

C opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

