Citigroup Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $175.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $154.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

