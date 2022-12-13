Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leafly Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

