Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,357 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 55.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in M/I Homes by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

