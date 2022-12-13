Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,989 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

ORCL stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

