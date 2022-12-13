Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,349 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

